Impeachment: American Crime Story now has a trailer, and we’re already gripped

Monica Lewinsky’s name has been synonymous with scandal since the mid-90s, when then-President Bill Clinton admitted to what he termed an “inappropriate relationship” with the former White House intern. As a result, impeachment proceedings were launched against Clinton, but he survived and remained a popular president until 2001, with his legacy still praised today. Lewinsky, however, saw her name dragged through the mud. Despite not being the only person in the affair, she was made a scapegoat for what happened, slut-shamed in the tabloids, and humiliated on a global scale.

Now, though, the activist is reclaiming “my own narrative”. And she’s doing it with the help of the team who brought us the award-winning TV shows The People vs OJ Simpson and The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Here’s what you need to know, then, about Impeachment: American Crime Story. What is the plot of Impeachment: American Crime Story? As previously confirmed by Vanity Fair, Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy is adapting Jeffrey Toobin’s 2000 book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down A President into a new star-studded TV series. “Every side has a story,” promises the show’s tagline.

Is there a trailer for Impeachment: American Crime Story? An ominous teaser for the series dropped this week, following Monica (Beanie Feldstein) as she walks through the grand halls of the White House before entering the Oval Office. “Mr President,” says Clinton’s secretary. “Ms Lewinsky’s here to see you.” You can watch it for yourself below:

Who stars in Impeachment: American Crime Story? As mentioned already, Lewinsky will be portrayed by Booksmart’s Beanie Feldstein in the upcoming drama, while the outrageously talented Sarah Paulson will play Linda Tripp, the US department of defence civil servant who recorded secret conversations between herself and Lewinsky following the affair. Annaleigh Ashford, meanwhile, has been cast as Paula Jones, the former Arkansas state employee who sued Clinton for sexual harassment. Clive Owen will take on the role of Clinton, while Edie Falco will play Hillary Clinton.

Beanie Feldstein will star as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

You can also expect to see Taran Killam as Steve Jones, Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, and Anthony Green as former vice president Al Gore. Judith Light, Mira Sorvino, Elizabeth Reaser, and Colin Hanks are also set to star, although their roles have not yet been confirmed. How is Monica Lewinsky involved in the making of Impeachment: American Crime Story? Lewinsky is very much making sure her voice is heard in this project, as she has signed up to serve as a producer on Impeachment: American Crime Story. “I was hesitant, and truthfully more than a little scared to sign on,” she said in an official statement. “But after a lengthy dinner meeting with Ryan, I came to understand even more clearly how dedicated he is to giving a voice to the marginalised in all of his brilliant work.”

Monica Lewinsky sees Impeachment: American Crime Story as a means of reclaiming her voice.

Lewinsky continued: “People have been co-opting and telling my part in this story for decades. In fact, it wasn’t until the past few years that I’ve been able to fully reclaim my narrative; almost 20 years later. “I’m so grateful for the growth we’ve made as a society that allows people like me who have been historically silenced to finally reintroduce my voice to the conversation.”

The activist finished by noting: “This isn’t just a me problem. Powerful people, often men, take advantage of those subordinate to them in myriad ways all the time. Many people will see this as such a story and for that reason, this narrative is one that is, regretfully, evergreen.” Murphy, for his part, has wanted to tell this story for years, but waited until he could secure Lewinsky’s involvement. “Nobody should tell your story but you, and it’s kind of gross if they do,” he is said to have told her at a party in 2018. “If you want to produce it with me, I would love that, but you should be the producer, and you should make all the goddamn money.” What are people saying about Impeachment: American Crime Story? Addressing the upcoming series, FX chairman John Landgraf said: “FX’s American Crime Story franchise has become a cultural touchstone, providing greater context for stories that deserve greater understanding like the O.J. Simpson trial and saga, and Andrew Cunanan’s tragic crime spree which concluded with the assassination of Gianni Versace. “This franchise re-examines some of the most complicated, polarizing stories in recent history in a way that is relevant, nuanced and entertaining,” he went on. “Impeachment: American Crime Story will likewise explore the overlooked dimensions of the women who found themselves caught up in the scandal and political war that cast a long shadow over the Clinton Presidency.” What is the release date for Impeachment: American Crime Story? The series is set to debut on FX in the US on 7 September. Annoyingly, though, a UK release date for American Crime Story: Impeachment has yet to be confirmed. Watch this space for further details.

