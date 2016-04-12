What differences did you notice between the women you met in London, compared to those in New York?

Lily: Mental health was a big topic in London. A lot of people were really open about their struggles with depression, which hadn’t gotten talked about as much in the States. I don’t know if that’s because in the States it’s less of a taboo, or less of a problem.

Elisa: My guess is that it has to do with the fact that you guys [in the UK] are actually a little bit behind. Here [in New York], it’s more acceptable to be in therapy – it's very normal and natural – so it’s not as huge a topic. At least half, if not almost all, of [the interviewees in London] on some level talked about mental health. In one video that's coming up, she was in a terrible long depression and everyone was kind of ignoring it. In the US, you would immediately be in therapy.

What are the pros and cons of working as a mother-daughter creative team?

Lily: Turning something so pure into something that we can financially sustain our lives doing, and the lives of our employees, is very challenging, so having that family support is paramount. We share the same vision pretty much for the future of StyleLikeU, but in day-to-day work stuff, we’re opposites. I’m really strategic and big picture-minded, and she’s very detail-oriented and a perfectionist. So we work well together, but we also get into a lot of fights.

Elisa: As a mother, it’s made me have to be extremely conscious of my actions, but in a really good way. I was very conscious of not overwhelming her and dominating her, but it’s been super-interesting: she’s definitely the boss, she runs the show. But it's not without its trials and tribulations!