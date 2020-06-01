Emilia Clarke’s horror anthology just dropped on Amazon Prime, and the trailer is… well, it’s something else.
In HBO’s Game Of Thrones, she was Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea,Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons
In Murder Manual, though, Emilia Clarke is Malu, a mysterious young woman who is held captive by a circus.
And now, at long last, Clarke’s early foray into the world of horror is available to rent on Amazon Prime.
With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about Murder Manual.
What’s the plot of Murder Manual?
This horror anthology is made up of eight creepy tales. Among them, we have one which focuses on a little girl’s journey from a world of nightmares into the nightmare of reality, and a tale of a couple’s romantic getaway in Palm Springs turned murderous.
Elsewhere, we have a young woman whose rideshare turns deadly, and Clarke’s aforementioned tale of a captive circus performer.
Is there a trailer for Murder Manual?
Coinciding with its release on Amazon Prime, Hewes Pictures has indeed unveiled a new trailer for its horror anthology Murder Manual. Which, yeah, includes Clarke’s 2012 short film, Shackled.
Watch it for yourself below:
Who makes up the cast of Murder Manual?
As well as Clarke, the horror anthology stars Hadley Fraser (The Legend of Tarzan), Sylvia Panacione (Jane the Virgin), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3), and Bryan Manley Davis (The Devil’s Well), among others.
What else do I need to know about Murder Manual?
Murder Manual, unlike many other horror anthologies, is not structurally disconnected. Instead, all eight stories are connected in some way. With that in mind, be sure to pay attention from beginning to end.
What are people saying about Murder Manual?
This horror anthology has certainly proven divisive, with a sporadic collection of 1-4 star reviews. Over on Twitter, people are voicing their opinions, too. Primarily, these consist of the three following points: that a) Clarke is beyond incredible in the production, b) the film looks “too scary” to watch, and c) that it’s confusing AF.
Marian Phillips at Screen Rant, though, raises an important point: Murder Manual has allowed many indie filmmakers the chance to flex their creative muscles.
“New and exciting individuals are entering horror with their contributions to Murder Manual that are sure to entice a range of fans with its bloody terror,” she writes.
Where can I watch Murder Manual?
Murder Manual is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime UK for £4.49.
It will also, according to multiple reports, be making its way across every major TV On Demand platform in the coming months, too.
