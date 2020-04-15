Here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story.

Just seven days after 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown was arrested for murder in 2004, documentarian Dan Birman began recording her story. Since then, he has collected over 200 hours of footage – and this will form the basis of Netflix’s Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story. Here’s everything you need to know about the true-crime documentary. Who is Cyntoia Brown? Cyntoia Brown had a difficult start in life. Put up for adoption by her drug addict mother, she found herself in and out of the juvenile justice system and soon wound up a homeless runaway. The teen survived multiple rapes and assaults, and was forced into sex slavery by her then-boyfriend, a pimp known as Kut Throat, who regularly sold her for drug money.

Then, in 2004, the 16-year-old was arrested for murdering a 43-year-old man. She told the courts that Johnny Allen had picked her up for sex, and that she had been forced to shoot him in self-defence. Despite this, and despite her young age, she was tried as an adult and sentenced to life in prison.

Why was Cyntoia Brown sentenced to life in prison? Prosecutors at the time said Brown shot Allen in the head while he was sleeping, stole money and guns, took his truck, and fled the scene. They argued the killing wasn’t motivated by self-defense, but robbery. Brown has always maintained that she didn’t shoot Allen to rob him. And, as so many have since pointed out, it’s important to remember that the teenager was a victim herself, too. “If you look at Cyntoia’s original transcripts, they are peppered with the phrase ‘teen prostitute,’” Derri Smith, founder and CEO of non-profit End Slavery Tennessee, recently told CNN. “Well we know today there’s no such thing as a teen prostitute… because this teen may think that she decided this was her idea to be raped multiple times a day and give money to someone else, it’s pretty clear there’s an adult behind that who’s manipulating and exploiting her.”

Cyntoia Brown speaks at a book signing for her memoir.

What happened to Cyntoia Brown? Cyntoia Brown’s fate seemed sealed, but that didn’t stop her from working hard behind bars. In 2015, she received her associate’s degree from Lipscomb University, and she worked with Tennessee’s Juvenile Justice System to help counsel young people at risk, too. In short, Brown was a model inmate. And so, in 2019, after nearly a decade of legal challenges (and support from celebrities such as Rihanna, Ashley Judd and Kim Kardashian West), Governor Bill Haslam granted Brown’s request for clemency. “Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16. Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life,” a statement from Haslam’s office read. “Transformation should be accompanied by hope.”

Brown left prison in August 2019, 45 years early. She is now an author and motivational speaker, and still mentors at-risk teens. What has Cyntoia Brown said about her story? Speaking to The Guardian, Brown said: “I speak to [teenagers] about what led up to me being in that [trafficking] situation and how it’s not about some guy picking you up off the street corner and holding a gun to your head and making you do certain things. “Being young, caring and so impressionable can make us more vulnerable. And social media is so dangerous now in the way that it commodifies women and glamourises breaking your back to appear beautiful to people and killing yourself for likes and follows. “We have to have conversations about how that can make us vulnerable and how to protect ourselves from that as women through healthier thinking patterns.”

What has Netflix said about the Cyntoia Brown documentary? The synopsis for Netflix’s Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story reads: “After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.” Is there a trailer yet? Absolutely. Check it out:

What has the director of Murder To Mercy said? The synopsis for Netflix’s Murder To Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story reads: “After 16-year-old Cyntoia Brown is sentenced to life in prison, questions about her past, physiology and the law itself call her guilt into question.” Director Dan Birman, meanwhile, has said that Brown’s story is a “lens into a larger story about juvenile justice not just in Tennessee but across the nation.” “When we started this venture in 2004 and in the years we were doing it, it was too dark a subject,” Birman told The Tennessean. “Who likes to confront the fact that kids can get into this type of trouble?” Now, Birman hopes the focus on Brown can open the discussion in Tennessee and elsewhere about juvenile sentencing. “We can only hope we do stories to get people to at least consider more than one point of view,” he said. “While Cyntoia was the focus of this story, I have never lost sight of the fact that children get caught up in these horrible situations.”

