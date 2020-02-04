Nadiya Hussain and Bella Mackie’s words on “disassociation” are hugely relatable

Jog On writer Bella Mackie, who is also open about mental health, showed her understanding of Hussain’s words by replying to the post. She wrote: “This is a really excellent description. Disassociation feels a lot like that to me. Feeling on the outside of my own life x.”

One Instagram follower added: Can 100% relate to this Nadiya, even more so today. Thank you so much for sharing. We are only humans trying to do our best every single day. You are enough.”

Another shared her own experience, writing: “My entire life has just felt hazy, like I’m this person with a husband and children. It is from the outside looking in and not believing it’s all happening. I overthink everything and analyse everything and it’s really hard to feel just content with my lot. I’m not ungrateful and do appreciate that I have a lot. I just find it hard to process it and enjoy it.”

And a third replied: “Wonderful to hear you are not alone. Rarely spoken about but so good you are putting it out there in a world where we are so obsessed with persuading others we are having a great time. Good for you.”