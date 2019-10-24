What is the meaning of life?

Not striving to be happy all the time. People say we should find happiness in everything, but there’s good in the bad.

What is the difference between right and wrong?

As a kid you get taught, ‘This is right and that is wrong’, but when you’re older, you have to weigh it up more. What’s right for you isn’t right for someone else and what is wrong to you might not be wrong to someone else.

Where is your happy place?

My house. These days, social media means you can allow anybody in your house, in any room, in any part of your life. But for me, my house is where I put my phone away. That’s it, done.

Nature or nurture?

I believe in both, but nurture is so important, and I say that as a mum. It’s not just about physically feeding and keeping children alive, it’s what you say to them, how you raise them and what you do to make them the people that they are.

Is it more important to be liked or respected?