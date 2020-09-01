Despite sometimes thinking “it’s not where I belong”, Hussain is determined to carve out a space for herself in the TV industry. And she says the situation is improving in some ways, too: “Now people say to me, ‘My daughter wants to do exactly what you’re doing’, and that is a lovely thing to hear”.

“I haven’t always thought there’s space for me,” Hussain, who is second generation British Bangladeshi, tells The Mirror in a separate interview this week. “But I tell myself and my kids, ‘Keep your elbows out’. My grandad started it when he moved to the UK from Bangladesh and was beaten by racists. If he’d given up and gone back home, we wouldn’t be here today. This is why I say it’s more than just about baking for me, it’s about finding a place for me in this industry.”