Nadiya Hussain will be joining us at this year’s Stylist Live Luxe. Here are just five of the many reasons we can’t wait.
It’s no secret that we have a lot of love for Nadiya Hussain. We were huge fans of her straight talking attitude, sense of fun and massive amounts of creativity as soon as she arrived on our screens in The Great British Bake Off (we still well up thinking about the moment she won and proved to herself that she can do anything she sets her mind to).
Since then she’s grown into an inspirational figure across the board, breaking down barriers for women everywhere, especially those of colour, as well as becoming a published author and respected presenter.
It’s for all these reasons and more that we welcome Hussain back to Stylist, not only on our front cover but at our events, again and again. At this year’s Stylist Live Luxe Hussain will be joining us on day one (Friday 8 November) at 2pm to talk about the advice she would give to her younger self.
Here are five reasons we can’t wait to hear Hussain talk at this year’s event:
1. She won the 2015 The Great British Bake Off (yes it was a long time ago and no we won’t get over it)
Since winning, she has signed contracts with the BBC to host the documentary The Chronicles of Nadiya and the TV cookery series Nadiya’s British Food Adventure and Nadiya’s Family Favourites. She also co-presented The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and is a regular contributor on The One Show. And we still can’t get enough of her!
2. She is incredibly influential
In 2017, Nadiya was named by Debrett’s as one of the 500 most influential people in the UK and was on BBC News’ 100 Women list. She was also nominated for the Breakthrough star award at the Royal Television Society Awards for The Chronicles of Nadiya. A recent government report on community cohesion found Nadiya had done “more for British-Muslim relations than 10 years of government policy”.
3. She is a brilliant cook
Her cook book Time to Eat is a number one best seller. Her recipes are delicious, easy to follow and achievable and will be sure to get your taste buds tingling. We highly recommend the caramelised biscuit traybake, it is totally irresistible!
4. She is down to earth and relatable
Nadiya teaches us a woman can be many things, she isn’t just a mum, a cook, or a wife, but all these things. She encompasses all parts of her life into her work, and that’s why we love her so much!
5. She shakes off all the taboos that she commonly faces being a working British Muslim woman
She’s pointed out the social injustices of asking her questions such as “how do you stay so slim?” “who looks after you kids if you are working?” and “what’s an arranged marriage like?”, helping to educate people that a woman is not just defined by her weight, husband and children.
Megan Murray
Megan Murray is a senior digital writer for stylist.co.uk, who enjoys writing about homeware (particularly candles), travel, food trends, restaurants and all the wonderful things London has to offer.