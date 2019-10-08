It’s no secret that we have a lot of love for Nadiya Hussain. We were huge fans of her straight talking attitude, sense of fun and massive amounts of creativity as soon as she arrived on our screens in The Great British Bake Off (we still well up thinking about the moment she won and proved to herself that she can do anything she sets her mind to).

Since then she’s grown into an inspirational figure across the board, breaking down barriers for women everywhere, especially those of colour, as well as becoming a published author and respected presenter.

It’s for all these reasons and more that we welcome Hussain back to Stylist, not only on our front cover but at our events, again and again. At this year’s Stylist Live Luxe Hussain will be joining us on day one (Friday 8 November) at 2pm to talk about the advice she would give to her younger self.