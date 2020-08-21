Naga Munchetty and the toxic myth of the “unlikeable” woman

Naga Munchetty is an undeniably brilliant journalist, not least of all because she refuses to take any nonsense from any of her interviewees that try and wrangle their way out of her direct, pressing questions.

It should have come as little surprise to BBC Breakfast viewers today, then, that she made it her business to take transport secretary Grant Shapps to task over the enforcement of rules for travellers entering or returning to the UK during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why? Because it literally is her business.