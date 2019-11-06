We’ll always remember the gifs.

2019 will always be remembered as the year that Nancy Pelosi conquered the internet, one gif at a time. The American politician, whose storied political career dates back more than 30 years, turned 2019 into her own personal meme machine, starting off the year with gifs of her leaving the White House in a buttoned-up red coat, before continuing her internet domination with gifs of her slow-clapping at Donald Trump and, more recently, pointing her finger defiantly at him in a meeting.

These images – some of them moving – are a reminder of Pelosi’s immense political power as speaker of the house, the first woman in history to hold that role. And they’re also a reminder that if anyone is going to come good on their promise to impeach Donald Trump, it’s Pelosi.