The internet is obsessed with Naomi Campbell’s coronavirus travel preparations

Hannah-Rose Yee
Naomi Campbell

The supermodel is still travelling in the middle of the pandemic, but she’s putting her safety first by wearing a full bodysuit, mask and gloves. 

“I love travelling,” Naomi Campbell said in a video posted to her YouTube channel in July last year. “I love being in the air. Being everywhere and nowhere.” The short clip, which lasts for only five minutes, shows the supermodel waltzing through Nice airport, boarding a Qatar jumbo jet and proceeding to wipe down every single surface adjacent to her business class seat with anti-bacterial gel.

“I do not care what people think of me,” she said, wiping vigorously. “It’s my health and it makes me feel better.” 

We might be in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, but Campbell hasn’t cut back on her travelling lifestyle. The supermodel shared a picture on Twitter of herself at Los Angeles airport today, teasing that she would be releasing another travel video shortly.

In the image, Campbell displays her coronavirus preparations: a full bodysuit, mask, glasses and gloves. Plus a matching suitcase from Away, the fashion world’s favourite purveyor of luggage.

“Safety first NEXT LEVEL,” Campbell captioned the post.

Almost immediately, the pictures started doing the rounds of the internet. Fans were in raptures over Campbell’s approach to travelling in the time of coronavirus, not to mention the fact that she managed to match her mask, gloves and full-coverage suit with her suitcase. Over the top of her suit, she wore a cosy camel wool poncho. 

We are sure that whenever the video drops on Campbell’s YouTube channel, it will contain even more health and safety tips from the advocate for the germophobic everywhere.

Until then, we’ll just keep looking at these pictures. They are oddly soothing in this febrile, panicked world we live in right now. 

Images: Getty

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

