The internet is obsessed with Naomi Campbell’s coronavirus travel preparations

“I love travelling,” Naomi Campbell said in a video posted to her YouTube channel in July last year. “I love being in the air. Being everywhere and nowhere.” The short clip, which lasts for only five minutes, shows the supermodel waltzing through Nice airport, boarding a Qatar jumbo jet and proceeding to wipe down every single surface adjacent to her business class seat with anti-bacterial gel.

“I do not care what people think of me,” she said, wiping vigorously. “It’s my health and it makes me feel better.”