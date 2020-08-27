People

Naomi Osaka: Japanese tennis star pulls out of semi-final match in solidarity with Jacob Blake protesters

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka

In a show of solidarity with the Jacob Blake protestors and the Black Lives Matter movement, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has taken to Twitter to announce she will not be playing her semi-final match at the WTA Western and Southern Open in New York on 27 August.

As thousands take to the streets across America to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake – an unarmed Black man who was left paralysed from the waist down after police shot him several times in the back – sports stars from around the world have been boycotting games in solidarity with protesters.

What started with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to take to the floor on Wednesday (26 August) quickly became a movement after high-profile players including LeBron James tweeted their support.

But the movement hasn’t just been limited to basketball – in a now viral tweet, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she too won’t be playing her semi-finals match this week at the WTA Western and Southern Open in New York in protest of the ongoing police brutality against Black people across America. 

You may also like

Jacob Blake: how we can all be better allies in the fight against racism

“As many of you are aware I was scheduled to play my semi-finals match tomorrow,” Osaka began. “However, before I am an athlete, I am a Black woman. And as a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis.

“I don’t expect anything drastic to happen with me not playing, but if I can get a conversation started in a majority white sport I consider that a step in the right direction. Watching the continued genocide of Black people at the hand of the police is honestly making me sick to my stomach.”

Osaka continued: “I’m exhausted of having a new hashtag pop up every few days and I’m extremely tired of having this same conversation over and over again. When will it ever be enough? #JacobBlake, #BreonnaTaylor, #ElijahMcclain, #GeorgeFloyd.

This isn’t the first time Osaka has used her platform to speak out against racial injustice in America – since the death of George Floyd at the hands of four white police officers in May, she has used her social media channels to raise awareness of police violence and support the Black Lives Matter movement.

You may also like

“Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were denied dignity in death. Don’t tell me the UK doesn’t need Black Lives Matter”

Speaking in an interview with Reuters at the beginning of June, Osaka explained why speaking out about racism and injustice was so important to her, especially at this moment in time.

“I’m vocal because I believe in the movement and want to try and use my platform to facilitate change,” she said. “George Floyd’s murder and the situation generally in America has had a big impact on me.

“Being silent is never the answer. Everyone should have a voice in the matter and use it.”

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Lauren Geall

Recommended by Lauren Geall

People

Munroe Bergdorf on what has made the current anti-racism movement so powerful

“We’re not speaking about awareness, we’re speaking about action.”

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Life

17 UK anti-racism charities and organisations you can support right now

Looking for a way to be a better ally? Start here.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Opinion

Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry’s deaths prove the UK needs Black Lives Matter

Two Metropolitan Police officers allegedly took selfies with the bodies of murdered Black women. It was an unabashed act of misogynoir, writes Danielle Dash.

Posted by
Danielle Dash
Published
Life

How we can all be better allies in the fight against racism

We, as white people, need to be better allies. That much is clear. So how can we do that?

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

How a popular baby names website took a stand for #BlackLivesMatter

“Each of these names was somebody’s baby.”

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published