As thousands take to the streets across America to protest the shooting of Jacob Blake – an unarmed Black man who was left paralysed from the waist down after police shot him several times in the back – sports stars from around the world have been boycotting games in solidarity with protesters.

What started with the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks’ decision not to take to the floor on Wednesday (26 August) quickly became a movement after high-profile players including LeBron James tweeted their support.

But the movement hasn’t just been limited to basketball – in a now viral tweet, Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has announced that she too won’t be playing her semi-finals match this week at the WTA Western and Southern Open in New York in protest of the ongoing police brutality against Black people across America.