According to Watts, an unnamed Hollywood figure had some choice words for her after landing her breakout role as an ingénue trying to make it in the world of acting in David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive. At the time, Watts was 33 years old, which many in Hollywood perceived to be old.

“I was told [taps an imaginary watch], ‘You better get a lot done because it’s all over at 40 when you become unfuckable’, she told Entertainment Weekly.

And I’m like, ‘What? What does that mean exactly?’ Then you think about it, and you go, ‘Oh, right. When you are no longer reproductive, when those organs are no longer functioning, you are not sexy, so, therefore, you are not hirable.’ That just made me so mad.”