With a near 30-year career filled with memorable roles and a slew of prestigious awards, Natalie Portman is one Hollywood actor who can take on any character and command the big screen.

From her Oscar-winning turn as a ballerina in Black Swan to her role as the iconic first lady Jackie Kennedy in Jackie, Portman’s performances defy your expectations – but they always leave a lasting impression.

This week, Portman is set to captivate audiences once more when she reprises her role as the genius astrophysicist Jane Foster in Marvel’s new blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder. This time around, however, she gets to play a very different version of her character when she wields the mystical hammer Mjolnir and becomes The Mighty Thor.