National Television Awards: Jesy Nelson describes meeting online troll for her documentary
After winning at the National Television Awards (NTAs) last night for her BBC documentary Odd One Out, Jesy Nelson has shared details of one difficult scene that didn’t make the show.
Jesy Nelson’s powerful documentary on how her mental health has been impacted by online bullying has received praise from critics and fans since its release, but last night she was given the ultimate stamp of approval, being handed the Factual Award at the NTAs.
After giving an emotional acceptance speech, in which she thanked her mum for being “the strongest, most inspirational woman” and highlighted the “brave and courageous” people who lent their own stories to her show, she continued back stage to share an experience which didn’t make it into the documentary.
Speaking to ODEntertainment, Nelson first described what it meant to her to win the award.
Likening it to the first night her career officially started, she said: “It felt like the night we won X Factor like I just wasn’t there, it was the weirdest experience.”
She even admitted that, in a way, winning an NTA is “better” than winning a BRIT. “It’s so personal to me and it was a scary thing to do, but I’m just so happy it was a positive in the end,” she continued.
Asking if she’d reached out to anyone who had trolled her for the documentary, Nelson explained that, actually, she had come face to face with someone who had abused her online – something we can only imagine was incredibly difficult to do.
“We did do a scene, that had to get cut out, with someone who used to troll me,” she said.
“In the end they didn’t agree for it to be in the documentary and that was kind of, well, a weird thing to do really.
“But it was weird hearing why they did it and their reasons for it. Which is another reason why I wanted to make this documentary, because his reasons were just like ‘I just wanted to make people laugh’?
“People have no idea the mental effect they’re having on people. One comment can completely change somebody’s life and their mindset,” she finished.
Talking about making the show, Nelson described that for a long time she had “such a big feeling” that she had felt like she needed to keep in for the fear of “being vulnerable”.
However, despite her worries she can now say that after making the show she “felt so much stronger” and would advise that talking about your problems and “letting it out really does help”.
Nelson’s documentary is such an important example of how important it is to unshroud toxic online behaviour, and we’re so glad she received the credit she deserves.
