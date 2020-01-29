She even admitted that, in a way, winning an NTA is “better” than winning a BRIT. “It’s so personal to me and it was a scary thing to do, but I’m just so happy it was a positive in the end,” she continued.

Asking if she’d reached out to anyone who had trolled her for the documentary, Nelson explained that, actually, she had come face to face with someone who had abused her online – something we can only imagine was incredibly difficult to do.

“We did do a scene, that had to get cut out, with someone who used to troll me,” she said.

“In the end they didn’t agree for it to be in the documentary and that was kind of, well, a weird thing to do really.

“But it was weird hearing why they did it and their reasons for it. Which is another reason why I wanted to make this documentary, because his reasons were just like ‘I just wanted to make people laugh’?

“People have no idea the mental effect they’re having on people. One comment can completely change somebody’s life and their mindset,” she finished.