Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has taken threat of immediate return to Iranian prison “very hard”

Charity worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe faces returning to Iranian prison after being recalled to court for fresh proceedings next week and has been told to expect a return to incarceration.

Nazanin was sentenced to five years in prison in September 2016 on vague charges of plotting against and spying on the Iranian regime, something she has always denied. As the coronavirus pandemic escalated in March this year, Nazanin was placed under house arrest in Tehran.

During an appearance on Good Morning Britain yesterday (29 October), Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband Richard spoke about how hard she had taken the news, and his hopes for a court case. “I think the news we got on Monday hit Nazanin very hard, she cried all day,” he told presenters Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins.