On 17 March 2016, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe flew to Iran to visit her elderly parents. A project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, Zaghari-Ratcliffe was raised in the Iranian capital of Tehran, but has dual citizenship with the UK, where she married and gave birth to a daughter, Gabriella.

Gabriella, then 22 months old, accompanied her mother on the trip to Iran, while Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s English husband remained at their family home in north London. He thought he would see his wife and young daughter again in a fortnight.

But when Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Gabriella attempted to fly home to London at the start of April, their lives changed forever. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard arrested Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and took her to a Tehran jail. Gabriella was placed into the care of her grandparents, and wouldn’t come face-to-face with her mother again for over two years. She was only reunited with her father three and a half years later in October 2019, when she returned to the UK to start school.