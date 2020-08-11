Described by Oprah Winfrey as one of “America’s messiest divorces” – even before it ended in double homicide – Dan and Betty’s acrimonious, five-year-long divorce process made national news.

And, as The Betty Broderick Story showrunner Alexandra Cunningham tells Variety, the enormous impact of these divorce proceedings on Betty’s emotional state is felt throughout the series.

“A lot of our research [showed] women specifically fought so hard for ‘no fault’ divorce where they would not have to go into court and play the victim and prove how terrible their husband was just to get money that they were entitled to,” explains Cunningham.

“But that actually has resulted in a lot of unfair treatment of women in a courtroom because there’s no assumption that they need to be taken care of, and I think a lot of people don’t know that. They think that in community property states, it’s just 50/50. Those issues alone, for me, would make it worth doing the show.”