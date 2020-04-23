Bringing Riverdale and Friends stars together, get ready for the good-bad film everyone in lockdown needs and deserves…

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: there’s no such thing as a guilty pleasure. If you like a movie, you should say so proudly – and, if you don’t, there’s a lot of fun to be found tweeting about it semi-ironically and joining the conversation on social media. Especially now. Confined to our homes, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, this lockdown has left many of us feeling more than a little deflated. Which is why we’re so excited about Netflix’s Dangerous Lies. Starring Camila Mendes, and promising all the high-drama of a Lifetime movie, this good-bad film is pretty much guaranteed to a) entertain us, and b) give us a lot to talk about on Twitter. Which, in turn, is going to make us all feel a lot more connected with one another during this ongoing period of isolation.

Intrigued? We figured you would be. Without any further ado, then, here’s what you need to know about Netflix’s Dangerous Lies… What’s the plot of Netflix’s Dangerous Lies? “After losing her waitressing job, Katie Franklin (Mendes) takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man in his sprawling, empty Chicago estate,” the Netflix description of Dangerous Lies reads on its press website. “The two grow close, but when he unexpectedly passes away and names Katie as his sole heir, she and her husband, Adam (Jessie T. Usher), are pulled into a complex web of lies, deception, and murder. If she’s going to survive, Katie will have to question everyone’s motives – even the people she loves.” Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Dangerous Lies? There is indeed, and it ticks so many boxes. A mysterious murder, glamorous Riverdale-esque lighting, a home invasion, a marital dispute (or two), some serious property porn, an extremely dramatic soundtrack… Check it out:

Wait… was that Friends’ Jack Geller in the trailer for Netflix’s Dangerous Lies? If you mean Elliott Gould, who played Jack Geller in Friends, then… yes. Yes, it is. However, we highly doubt the two universes are going to connect in any way, shape, or form.

What are people saying about Netflix’s Dangerous Lies? Considering it’s not even available to stream just yet, a lot. All you need do is look at the comments underneath the trailer on YouTube to see how excited people are. One viewer said: “This looks exciting! Can’t wait to see Camila act in this rather than Riverdale.” “I’d recognise those abs anywhere,” said another, quoting Mendes’ Riverdale character Veronica. One more opined: “I have a bad feeling that the husband could be behind this. Why? Well, firstly, they are broke and secondly, he doesn’t want anyone to take away their home…” And then, allowing their feelings to cloud their judgement just a little, this same armchair detective added: “I really hope that the husband isn’t bad, though.”

Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher in a scene from Netflix’s Dangerous Lies.

Our favourite ever trailer reaction, though? “This feels like Knives Out, but made by Hallmark and labelled as a Netflix film.” Nailed it. But is Netflix’s Dangerous Lies really so similar to Knives Out? Well, the initial logline on this film does make it sound like a more dramatic take on 2019’s Knives Out. However, it’s worth noting that Knives Out’s Marta Cabrera (Ana de Armas) was in a very different situation to Dangerous Lies’ Katie Franklin. She wasn’t married, for starters, and she never had to convince Halan Thrombrey (Christopher Plummer) that she was more friend than caregiver: indeed, it was basically the other way round entirely. So… does this mean that Katie maybe did have something to do with the murder, after all? In the trailer, Leonard describes her as his “caretaker and companion”, but it’s Katie who shoehorns “friend” on the end, quick as a whip. Food for thought, anyway…

Who makes up the cast of Netflix’s Dangerous Lies? Joining Mendes, Gould, and Usher, we have Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander, and Nick Purcha. When is Dangerous Lies going to be available on Netflix? The film will be available to stream from 30 April, and we thoroughly expect to see you all on Twitter afterward, so we can all lose our shit together.

