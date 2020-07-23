Ryan Murphy’s psychological horror series (due to air on Netflix this autumn) will follow Ratched’s “journey and evolution from nurse to full-fledged monster.”

And, later this year, the streaming platform is bringing us yet more entertainment in the form of Emily In Paris, El Robo Del Siglo, Away, and Bridgerton. Perhaps the one we’re most excited for, though, is Ryan Murphy’s Ratched. A psychological feminist horror As readers of the original text will no doubt be aware, Nurse Ratched’s unspeakable crimes in Ken Kesey’s One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest place her firmly among literature’s most hateful characters.

You may also like The 24 best Netflix Original shows of all time

Referred throughout the book as the ‘Big Nurse’, Ratched rules over her psychiatric ward with unbridled sadistic glee. Her patients live in terror of her, for they know that she can send them to the orderlies for invasive treatments, or order them into electroshock therapy, or even have them removed from the picture altogether. Indeed, over the short time frame of the book, she destroys three men – two of whom die by suicide, and one who is rendered a shell of his former self after he is lobotomised. Worst of all, though, is the fact that nobody can speak out against Ratched’s reign of tyranny. Her word is law, because she will always, always, always be believed over her patients, such is the terrible stigma of mental health. But who is Nurse Ratched, really? Murphy’s TV show will, as you probably guessed by the title, act as a prequel to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, focusing on the ‘origin story’ of Nurse Ratched. “The series is set to be an origin story of sorts taking us back to before Nurse Ratched had evolved to the monster by exploiting people in the mental health care system,” reads the official Netflix synopsis.

Ratched: Sarah Paulson will be taking on the formidable role of the young Mildred Ratched in the series.

Sarah Paulson as Nurse Ratched Sarah Paulson – who has collaborated with Murphy on a slew of projects, including American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson, Feud, and every season of American Horror Story – will be taking on the formidable role of the young Mildred Ratched in the series. And she does so with serious aplomb, according to Murphy. “It’s the performance of Sarah Paulson’s life,” the showrunner told Deadline.

You may also like Horror fans, here’s 23 scary films to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime

Explaining what drew her to the role, Paulson told The Hollywood Reporter: “Ratched was complicated and dark and not what I expected, and totally terrifying. It’s more psychological than murder-scary where somebody jumps out from behind you. It’s sort of a meditation on someone’s psychological strengths or weaknesses. “What I found really interesting is that people prescribe such villainy to her and the truth of the matter is that she really was a product of her time. Part of the conceit of the movie is that you fall in love with all the men and their friendship, but you never want the killjoy coming in to say, ‘We have to follow the rules.’ But she was, in her way, trying to offer them help, just with devastating consequences. “[But] there was no mustache-twisting. There was a real steadiness and a stillness to her that I like to try to steal.”

Below: Nurse Ratched was played in the 1975 One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest movie by Louise Fletcher, who won a Best Actress Academy Award for the role.

Paulson added that the series will offer One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest fans a better understanding of Ratched’s influences and motivations, noting: “I don’t want to give away a piece that comes out in the second episode where you realise, ‘Oh, that’s why she behaved that way,’ [but] this is sort of a contextualisation of how Mildred Ratched became the woman that you see in that movie. “I do think any character you play, particularly the ones that on the surface seem difficult, angry or monstrous, a lot of people don’t like to investigate that stuff and to me, I think it’s our job to represent all kinds of people without judgment, if possible.” The cast of Netflix’s Ratched Paulson will be joined by fellow American Horror Story actor Jon Jon Briones, who is set to play a character called Dr Richard Hanover. Judy Davis, meanwhile, will portray Nurse Betsy Bucket, and Vincent D’Onofrio will take on the role of Governor George Milburn.

You may also like Netflix’s Emily In Paris: everything you need to know about the romantic TV series

Viewers should also keep an eye out for Ben Crowley as Reggie Hampson, Khanda Byambadorj as Dalisay Banaga, Alice Englert as Dolly, and Stan Van Winkle as Dale Harman. As if that weren’t enough starpower, the series will also feature performances from: Don Cheadle

Sharon Stone

Cynthia Nixon

Rosanna Arquette

Pulp Fiction ’s Amanda Plummer

’s Amanda Plummer American Horror Story ’s Finn Wittrock

’s Finn Wittrock The Wife ’s Annie Starke

’s Annie Starke Desperate Housewives ’ Charlie Carver

’ Charlie Carver House Of Cards ’ Corey Stoll

’ Corey Stoll Frasier’s Harriet Sansom Harris Phew!

Ratched: Cynthia Nixon will appear alongside Sarah Paulson in the Netflix series.

When will Ratched be available to stream on Netflix? Netflix has yet to confirm when Ratched will be hitting our TV screens. Murphy and Paulson, though, have both hinted that we can expect to sit down to the series by September 2020 at the very latest, so fingers crossed we won’t have long to wait!

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy