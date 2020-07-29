Horror fans, are you ready for your exclusive first look at Sarah Paulson as Netflix’s ‘evil’ Nurse Ratched?
When we first learned that Ryan Murphy had teamed up with Sarah Paulson for Ratched, a feminist horror series about asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, we knew it was going to be must-watch TV. We knew it.
We don’t have long to wait until it hits our screens, of course: the Netflix series will premiere this autumn on Friday 18 September.
If you’re already desperate for your first look at the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, though, you’re in luck, as Stylist is excited to exclusively debut 10 stills from the psychological drama.
Inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched, this origins series takes us back to 1947, as a young Mildred (Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment.
Mildred soon finds herself working at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind.
While she does her best to present herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated mental health nurse should be, her stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within.
And, over the course of eight chilling episodes, Netflix’s Ratched reminds us whole-heartedly that true monsters are made, not born.
Indeed, to put it in Paulson’s own words: “People prescribe such villainy to her and the truth of the matter is that she really was a product of her time. Part of the conceit of the [original] movie is that you fall in love with all the men and their friendship, but you never want the killjoy coming in to say, ‘We have to follow the rules.’
“But she was, in her way, trying to offer them help, just with devastating consequences.”
A statement from Netflix, meanwhile, echoes this same sentiment.
“Witness the origin of one the world’s most iconic characters brought to life by the creator of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy,” it reads.
“We invite you to meet the woman before the monster, Mildred Ratched.”
The much-hyped TV series, as previously reported by Stylist, boasts an all-star cast.
Indeed, as well as Paulson, we have the following big names to watch out for:
- Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs
- Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket
- Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood
- Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover
- Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson
- Charlie Carver as Huck
- Alice Englert as Dolly
- Amanda Plummer as Louise
- Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright
- Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte
- Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn
Executive produced by American Horror Story’s Murphy, Paulson, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear, Ratched is in very safe hands indeed.
All in all, we have a feeling that it’s going to be a very different kind of horror. The kind that gets under your skin, burrows itself deep into our brains, latches on, and deposits its eggs everywhere.
And you know what’s worse? Those eggs will remain, dormant, ready to hatch open the next time we’re alone in the dark.
With that chilling thought in mind, then, we have one question for you: will you be streaming Ratched when it premieres on Netflix on Friday 18 September?
