Horror fans, are you ready for your exclusive first look at Sarah Paulson as Netflix’s ‘evil’ Nurse Ratched?

When we first learned that Ryan Murphy had teamed up with Sarah Paulson for Ratched, a feminist horror series about asylum nurse Mildred Ratched, we knew it was going to be must-watch TV. We knew it. We don’t have long to wait until it hits our screens, of course: the Netflix series will premiere this autumn on Friday 18 September. If you’re already desperate for your first look at the One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest prequel, though, you’re in luck, as Stylist is excited to exclusively debut 10 stills from the psychological drama.

You may also like Netflix’s Ratched: the cast for Ryan Murphy’s new TV series is beyond incredible

Inspired by the iconic and unforgettable character of Nurse Ratched, this origins series takes us back to 1947, as a young Mildred (Paulson) arrives in Northern California to seek employment.

Netflix’s Ratched: Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) arrives at work.

Mildred soon finds herself working at a leading psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. While she does her best to present herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated mental health nurse should be, her stylish exterior belies a growing darkness that has long been smouldering within.

Netflix’s Ratched: Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) and Gwendolyn Briggs (Cynthia Nixon) attend a show.

Netflix’s Ratched: Lenore Osgood (Sharon Stone) spends time with her pet monkey.

And, over the course of eight chilling episodes, Netflix’s Ratched reminds us whole-heartedly that true monsters are made, not born. Indeed, to put it in Paulson’s own words: “People prescribe such villainy to her and the truth of the matter is that she really was a product of her time. Part of the conceit of the [original] movie is that you fall in love with all the men and their friendship, but you never want the killjoy coming in to say, ‘We have to follow the rules.’ “But she was, in her way, trying to offer them help, just with devastating consequences.”

Netflix’s Ratched: Edmund Tolleson (Finn Wittrock) arrives at the facility in cuffs.

Netflix’s Ratched: Nurse Betsy Bucket (Judy Davis) prepares a syringe.

A statement from Netflix, meanwhile, echoes this same sentiment. “Witness the origin of one the world’s most iconic characters brought to life by the creator of American Horror Story, Ryan Murphy,” it reads. “We invite you to meet the woman before the monster, Mildred Ratched.”

Netflix’s Ratched: Charlotte (Sophie Okonedo) and Dr. Richard Hanover (Jon Jon Briones) attend a party.

Netflix’s Ratched: Lenore Osgood (Sharon Stone) teases her son (Brandon Flynn).

Netflix’s Ratched: Mildred Ratched (Sarah Paulson) spends time at the facility.

The much-hyped TV series, as previously reported by Stylist, boasts an all-star cast. Indeed, as well as Paulson, we have the following big names to watch out for: Cynthia Nixon as Gwendolyn Briggs

Judy Davis as Nurse Betsy Bucket

Sharon Stone as Lenore Osgood

Jon Jon Briones as Dr. Richard Hanover

Finn Wittrock as Edmund Tolleson

Charlie Carver as Huck

Alice Englert as Dolly

Amanda Plummer as Louise

Corey Stoll as Charles Wainwright

Sophie Okonedo as Charlotte

Vincent D’Onofrio as Gov. George Wilburn

Gwendolyn Briggs (Cynthia Nixon) watches an experiment with her colleagues.

Netflix’s Ratched: Huck (Charlie Carver) assists a patient.

Executive produced by American Horror Story’s Murphy, Paulson, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Aleen Keshishian, Jacob Epstein, Jennifer Salt, Margaret Riley, Michael Douglas, Robert Mitas and Tim Minear, Ratched is in very safe hands indeed. All in all, we have a feeling that it’s going to be a very different kind of horror. The kind that gets under your skin, burrows itself deep into our brains, latches on, and deposits its eggs everywhere. And you know what’s worse? Those eggs will remain, dormant, ready to hatch open the next time we’re alone in the dark.

Netflix’s Ratched: the official poster

With that chilling thought in mind, then, we have one question for you: will you be streaming Ratched when it premieres on Netflix on Friday 18 September?

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy