It’s official: The Night Manager’s Elizabeth Debicki will play Diana, Princess of Wales, in the final two seasons of the hit Netflix TV series The Crown. “Princess Diana’s spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many,” Debicki said in a statement posted by The Crown’s official Twitter account. “It is my true privilege and honour to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one.”

The Australian actor will join the likes of Jonathan Pryce, who is portraying Prince Phillip, and Imelda Staunton, who will reign supreme as the Queen, for the final two seasons of the royal drama. And you better believe people have thoughts about the casting.

You may also like The Crown season 6: how will the Netflix show handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson?

“THE CROWN NATION WE REALLY KEEP WINNING!” tweeted one fan in excitement. “I can smell the awards coming,” added another. “So dang excited! She will be great! Love this actress and similarity to Diana is undeniable!” said one more.

Others labelled the casting decision as “perfect”, insisted the announcement had left them “crying” (in the best possible way, of course), and used heart-eyed emoji upon heart-eyed emoji to make their feelings on the matter clear. “This is amazing,” said one. “Oh, hell yeah,” added another. And still one more tweeted: “This is the best!” Our favourite response, though?

For those who aren’t familiar with Debicki’s work, she’s previously starred in Vita & Virginia, The Great Gatsby, Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol 2, Macbeth, and (as mentioned) The Night Manager. She will also be coming to cinema screens later this summer in Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated movie, Tenet. Essentially, she’s a talented actor, and it’s no wonder fans are excited to see her pick up where current Princess Diana actor Emma Corrin will leave off in season four of The Crown (which is rumoured to be coming to Netflix this November).

You may also like The Crown season 5: Game Of Thrones star Jonathan Pryce has been cast as Prince Phillip

As previously reported by Stylist, The Crown’s sixth season will take the story up to the early 2000s, which means that it will include the break-up of Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ marriage and her death in 1997, which plunged the Royal Family into crisis. It is also likely to cover the deaths of Princess Margaret and the Queen Mother, seven weeks apart in 2002, and the Queen’s Golden Jubilee that summer. And, of course, The Crown is expected to take a closer look at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew’s marriage and divorce – although whether the series will touch upon the prince’s association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein remains to be seen. You can find out more about The Crown’s fifth and sixth seasons here.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy