Netflix’s The Devil All The Time looks as seductive as it does horrific

Netflix’s star-studded adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning book is guaranteed to be an unsettling watch.

Donald Ray Pollock’s The Devil All The Time is the sort of book that gets people talking for hours on end, for better or for worse. Described by critics as “sickly beautiful”, “soul-numbing”, and “sorrowful”, Pollock’s award-winning tome takes an unflinching look at the aftermath of World War II on people’s psyches. However, Pollock doesn’t do this with just anyone: there’s a disturbed war veteran in the mix, as well as a serial killer photographer and a spider-eating wannabe holy man. In fact, his focus is on an entire religious community, and one which takes its faith to often horrific extremes.

It’s little wonder, then, that Netflix is bringing Pollock’s work to life in a star-studded movie adaptation. And just in time for autumn, too. What’s the plot of Netflix’s The Devil All The Time? Netflix’s official synopsis for the film reads: “In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters – an unholy preacher, twisted couple, and crooked sheriff – converge around young Arvin Russell as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. “Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, The Devil All The Time renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.”

Netflix’s The Devil All The Time: Tom Holland as Arvin Russell.

Who makes up the cast of The Devil All The Time? There are a lot of Hollywood names attached to this project. A lot. Robert Pattinson will unleash his most sinister side yet as Preston Teagardin, aka the aforementioned preacher, while Tom Holland will be taking on the role of Arvin Russell. Sebastian Stan will portray the film’s crooked sheriff, while Riley Keough and Jason Clarke are set to appear as a murderous husband-and-wife duo.

Netflix's The Devil All The Time: Riley Keough and Jason Clarke.

And those aren’t the only names attached to the project, as Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, Pokey Lafarge, and Eliza Scanlen will also be appearing in the film. Speaking about the project with IndieWire, Scanlen has said: “This film is about the ways people struggle with their faith, and how they define faith for themselves and what it leads them to do. We see in this film very extreme depictions of this struggle. “It was only a 10-day shoot, but it was filled to the brim with really tricky scenes and a really tricky storyline to fill amongst other people’s storylines. It was definitely a test in stamina.” Intriguing stuff.

Who is the director of The Devil All The Time? Antonio Campos – perhaps best known for his work on Aftershock, Christine, and Simon Killer – is taking the reins on this project. In fact, he isn’t just the film’s director: he also penned the screenplay with his brother, Paulo Campos. “It was a hard book to adapt also because there was so much that we loved,” the director told Entertainment Weekly. “I’m a big fan of southern gothic and noir and this was a perfect marriage of the two. “Sometimes you might be adapting a piece and you think like, Well, there is a seed of a good idea here and I’ll just throw everything away and start from scratch. In this case it was like, we love everything!”

Netflix’s The Devil All The Time: Bill Skarsgård.

Is there a trailer for The Devil All The Time? Not yet, but we will be sure to update you as and when one becomes available. When will The Devil All The Time be available to stream on Netflix? The film releases globally on Netflix on 16 September, so we don’t have long to wait. Will you be watching?

