“During the pandemic, I’ve seen so much vulnerability in various countries in regards to how people access basic needs, like food, water, health facilities, shelter, among others. And yet in this period, the government has tried to help them. It made me realise that the government is actually capable of helping people to live in a much better way. So my hope for the future is to see the vulnerable stop being vulnerable, and seeing that people can have access to these basic needs, so that even when such a crisis or epidemic happens, people have food to eat, water to use, and they can access health facilities in an easier way.

“I also really want the government to build back in green recovery, because we cannot afford not to be sustainable. I feel like there is much that needs to change to ensure that we put the planet and the people over profits and can build an environment that ensures protection of people’s wellbeing, and sustainability is the key to that, from my point of view.