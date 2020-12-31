Jamie Kinlochan from Paisley, meanwhile, was awarded a BEM for his work as public affairs manager with Who Cares Scotland?, an advocacy and campaigning organisation for people with experience of the care system. During the pandemic, he launched a helpline to provide support and financial assistance for vulnerable people, with approximately £150,000 given to those in need through cash and supplies between March and July.

“It might have been my idea to do something differently at the start of the pandemic - it was a collective effort that turned that into a reality,” he wrote on Twitter. “In an ideal world, welfare services would give people what they need, when they need it.”

“I’m really proud of what we managed to make happen and of this literal honour. Of all my colleagues who made it happen and our funders who encouraged us,” he continued. “I hope our contribution pales into insignificance when compared with what change to people’s lives we create next.”