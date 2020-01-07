2020 resolutions: Katie Piper’s 5 by 5 rule is the positive mantra we should all live by
- Lauren Geall
Katie Piper’s 5 by 5 rule has set Instagram alight, and it could just be the positive life mantra we’ve all been looking for…
The start of a new year is the perfect time to reassess the values by which we live our day-to-day lives. In a world ruled by social media, crammed schedules and jam-packed news feeds, it’s rare that we get the time to sit back and consciously think about the way we approach life, including our mantras.
While it can be easy to dismiss mantras as another wellbeing fad to brush under the carpet, there’s science to back up the benefits of having such a phrase to repeat in our minds when we’re dealing with a stressful or anxiety-inducing situation or period in our lives. A 2015 study in Brain And Behaviour found that silently repeating a single word to yourself quietens the system responsible for your mind wandering – and that can be applied to a slightly longer phrase too.
With all this considered, when we saw Katie Piper’s latest Instagram post – in which she shares a photo of her 2020 mantra – we were intrigued by its powerful simplicity: “If it’s not gonna matter in 5 years – don’t spend more than 5 minutes being upset about it.”
The aptly named “5 by 5 rule” encourages us to spend less time worrying about the things that don’t matter, leaving us with more time to invest in the people and activities we love. For anyone who deals with anxiety, the phrase is certainly an important one – while it can be tempting to spend time ruminating on the things that make us anxious in an attempt to alleviate anxiety, it’s important to try and move on from those things that don’t matter in the grand scheme of things.
It’s the same as seeking likes and validation on social media, or caring too much about critical comments from others – will it really matter to you in five years? If not, you know what to do.
As far as Piper’s Instagram posts go, this isn’t the first time the TV personality has used her platform to inspire her followers.
Last year, she responded to the rise in #10yearchallenge posts – a viral trend which saw social media users post two photos of themselves, 10 years apart – by challenging the fear of ageing she saw present in so many of the posts.
“#10yearchallenge don’t let this challenge create anxiety within you about ageing – it’s an absolute privilege,” Piper wrote alongside two photos of herself at 25 and 35 after she was attacked with acid. “First pic me aged 25 year of 2009 in my mum’s kitchen. Second pic is me age 35 last in my own kitchen 2019!”
We can’t wait to see what incredible message Piper shares next.
Image: Getty