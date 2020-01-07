The start of a new year is the perfect time to reassess the values by which we live our day-to-day lives. In a world ruled by social media, crammed schedules and jam-packed news feeds, it’s rare that we get the time to sit back and consciously think about the way we approach life, including our mantras.

While it can be easy to dismiss mantras as another wellbeing fad to brush under the carpet, there’s science to back up the benefits of having such a phrase to repeat in our minds when we’re dealing with a stressful or anxiety-inducing situation or period in our lives. A 2015 study in Brain And Behaviour found that silently repeating a single word to yourself quietens the system responsible for your mind wandering – and that can be applied to a slightly longer phrase too.