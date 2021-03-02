“The fat girl from Bridgerton is wearing a black cardigan at the Golden Globes,” they tweeted late Sunday night. “bc no matter how hot and stylish you are, if you’re a fat girl there will always be a black cardigan you think about wearing, then decide against, but ultimately wear bc you feel like you have to.”

The user has since gone on to try and defend their use of “fat” as a “descriptor,” including identifying themselves as a “fat person”. Nicola’s elegant response and subsequent follow-up was the powerful reply we’ve come to expect from the actress.