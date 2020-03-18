Nicola Coughlan bravely shares cruel messages she’s received on Twitter

It started, as so many things do on social media, with a joke. Nicola Coughlan – perhaps best known for her standout role as “the wee lesbian” in Channel 4’s Derry Girls – decided to lighten the mood in the midst of all those coronavirus updates.

“I know this time of self isolation is hard and scary for people but however bad you are feeling, please, please don’t consider starting your own podcast,” she tweeted.

“Straight men under the age of 35 are particularly vulnerable to this and we all need to be vigilant of the dangers.”