It makes sense, then, that Coughlan will be attending CARE International UK’s 2020 #March4Women on International Women’s Day.

Ahead of this important event, we sat down with Coughlan to discuss social media activism, modern-day misogyny, and the #BeKind movement that launched online shortly after Caroline Flack died by suicide. As well as these important topics, though, we also found time to talk about Bridgerton – aka her exciting new project with Netflix and Shonda Rhimes – and, of course, what we can expect from the new series of Derry Girls.

Here’s what everyone’s favourite “wee lesbian” had to say…

Could you tell us a little bit about the new season of Derry Girls? When do you start filming, and what can we expect from Clare?

We start filming this summer, and I’m really, really excited to go back to it. I haven’t seen a single script. Actually, I haven’t seen anything yet, but I totally trust Lisa McGee and know she has so many things still she wants to do with that gang. I’m just really excited to read them really.

This TV series has made you really famous on a global scale. Do you feel a sense of responsibility in how you use your platform?

Massively. I think if you’re lucky enough to have the kind of privilege which I’ve been awarded, then it’s only right. A big problem faced by charities is that they don’t get enough publicity, so if you can use your voice to amplify good causes, then I feel like you should do it.