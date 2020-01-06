Nicola Roberts was stalked for 5 years, and it had an enormous impact on her life

In 2017, Nicola Roberts’ ex-partner was sentenced to a 15-month suspended sentence and given a lifetime restraining order for stalking. Carl Davies, an ex-soldier whom Roberts had split from in 2008, had sent the former Girls Aloud star over 3,000 messages over the course of five years from 2012-2017, which included threats to burn and stab her.

Now, cast in a brand-new role as Avril in Josie Rourke’s award-winning production of City of Angels, Roberts has revealed she is the happiest she’s ever been – but it’s clearly taken a lot of work for her to feel this way.

Speaking to The Guardian in a powerful new interview, Roberts opened up about the impact the stalking experience had on her life – including the toll it took on her career.