… but who’s playing Carole Baskin? Here’s what we know about the star-studded Tiger King TV miniseries so far.

Almost everyone on the face of the earth has seen Tiger King, Netflix’s documentary about Joe Exotic – a gun-toting polygamist who presided over an Oklahoma animal park – and the murder-for-hire plot against animal activist Carole Baskin that led to his arrest. Likewise, almost everyone on the face of the earth has been desperately hoping that the streaming platform might just announce a second series of the documentary show. Why? Because Tiger King was an unprecedented TV phenomenon in the age of Covid-19, and they are desperate for more.

It makes sense, then, that Hollywood stars and producers are getting in on the action. Indeed, it’s now been confirmed that Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios are bringing us a scripted TV series about Exotic. And Nicolas Cage – oh he of National Treasure and Con/Air fame – is taking on the lead role. Yes, really.

Nicolas Cage attends the Premiere Of Quiver Distribution's "Running With The Devil" at Writers Guild Theater on 16 September 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

The scripted TV series is based on the Texas Monthly article ‘Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into The World Of A Man Gone Wild’, by Leif Reigstad. It will explore how Joe Shreibvogel became Joe Exotic and detail his effort to keep his Oklahoma zoo open “even at the risk of losing his sanity,” the producers said in a statement Variety, who broke the news, added: “The series will live in the lion’s den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.”

The TV series will be comprised of eight episodes and marks the first televised project of Cage’s career. It remains to be seen who will star opposite him as Baskin, although it’s worth noting that SNL star Kate McKinnon will be bringing the activist to life in another show based on Exotic’s life (this time based on the second season of Wondery’s Over My Dead Body podcast). Whatever names are thrown into the mix, though, we’ll bring you details just as soon as we get them.

