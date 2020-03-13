It’s no secret that women in the spotlight face constant scrutiny over their reproductive choices. All the tabloids ever want to know is this: is [insert name of every female celebrity here] pregnant? If not, when will they get pregnant? And why?

It’s refreshing, then, to see that Nicole Appleton of All Saints fame has managed to avoid this narrative entirely. In fact, she managed to keep her pregnancy a secret until the exact moment she wanted to share it with the world – which came, incidentally, after the birth of her daughter.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself and partner Stephen Haines smiling down at their baby girl on Instagram, Appleton wrote: “After hiding my pregnancy for the last nine months – which was SOOOOO difficult, [especially] keeping her a secret from all my friends – I can finally announce our incredible news.