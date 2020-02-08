Nicole Scherzinger just pointed out the serious issue with that viral Pussycat Dolls video

At the end of last year, an old video of the Pussycat Dolls went viral, showing Melody Thornton singing a solo during a performance. It led to headlines like “Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger left fuming after Melody Thornton takes her solo in throwback video” and “Pussycat Dolls’ Melody Thornton leaves Nicole Scherzinger FUMING in VERY awkward viral throwback clip”.

The video’s virality came after the news that Thornton wouldn’t be joining Scherzinger and their old bandmates – Ashley Roberts, Carmit Bachar, Kimberly Wyatt and Jessica Sutta – for the Pussycat Dolls reunion. The group’s founder, Robin Antin, had to deny rumours of a feud, explaining that “at this time, it wasn’t right” for Thornton but that “the door was and is always open”.