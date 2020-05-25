Exclusive: You could own Normal People star Paul Mescal’s chain

Normal People has been praised for its authentic and nuanced depiction of mental health, particularly as Connell slides into a deep depression that’s exacerbated by the death by suicide of a childhood friend. By Connell speaking to a counsellor when he was at his lowest point the show helps shatter myths that men should be strong and stoic. It shows us the power of talking and being listened to.

Tragically suicide is the single biggest killer of men under 45 in the UK and the cause of 18 deaths every day. In the UK, men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women. In the Republic of Ireland, that number is even higher: men are four times more likely than women to take their own lives.

Which is why it’s vital we open up conversations around mental health, support those in need and ensure people know it’s always okay to ask for help.