Taking to Instagram to mark his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones’ birthday today (24 May), Paul Mescal shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos from the hit TV show.
Just when we thought the world couldn’t be more obsessed with a TV show than it was with Tiger King, along came Normal People.
The BBC Three show, adapted from Sally Rooney’s bestselling novel of the same name, has proved a massive success. You don’t need to look very hard to catch a glimpse of the show’s success – from the viral Instagram account dedicated to Connell’s chain to the dupes of Marianne’s Italy dress, we’re hungry for all the Normal People-related content we can get.
As a result, we’ve become a little bit obsessed with the show’s stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones (the former went viral last week with a video of him singing opera). And just as we thought we couldn’t love these two anymore, Mescal took to Instagram today to wish Edgar-Jones a happy birthday with the sweetest tribute.
The actor, who plays Connell, shared some behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Edgar-Jones (who plays Marianne) on set, all of which were in black and white. Among the photos was a shot of Edgar-Jones smiling on a doorstep and a photograph of the pair laughing between takes.
“Happy birthday to this LEGEND,” Mescal wrote in the caption. “@daisyedgarjones you are one of a kind. Have the best day ever.”
As if that wasn’t wholesome enough, Edgar-Jones popped up in the comments to thank Mescal for his birthday wish, adding: “THANK YOU PAULIO”.
Alongside birthday wishes and the occasional plea for Edgar-Jones and Mescal to get together (she has a boyfriend, people!), fans of the show were also quick to ask Mescal about the possibility of a season two – something he expressed interest in in a recent interview with Wonderland magazine.
Despite admitting that a season two of the show was currently “not on the cards,” Mescal said that getting the opportunity to play Connell again would be “amazing,” adding that he thinks there’s still story to tell.
“There’s no question that [Connell] is still alive and breathing and very much has a lot of life left to live, and has a relationship with Marianne that is maybe unfinished,” he explained.
Although we might have to wait a while for a second season of Normal People, we’ve still got some more Sally Rooney content to look forward to. The author’s debut novel Conversations With Friends, which was first published in 2017, has been picked up by BBC Three, although production will likely be delayed due to coronavirus.
