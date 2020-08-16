Octavia Spencer says it’s time for Hollywood to tell “new and fresh stories”

“It’s not that I learned this, because it has always been a part of who I am, but the idea that we can do so much as a community – helping each other, aiding each other, advocating for each other,” she said. “That’s what she did for Black women; she [worked] for Black women to have agency in their own lives to help provide for their families.”

Spencer continued: “It made me recommit to continuing to be a force in the community, whether it’s my female community, Black community, actor community – just try to be the most contributing person that I can to society.”

Spencer demonstrated this commitment to advocating for those in her communities last month, when she became one of a group of celebrities to sign an open letter calling on Hollywood executives to prioritise the inclusion of people with disabilities on screen.