Olivia Colman’s best memory about winning an Oscar is hilariously British

We can remember it like it was yesterday. The only problem is that Colman can’t.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show last night, the actor revealed that she was too busy having a few champagnes at the Academy Awards to remember too much from the evening which, well, is a big mood.

“The great thing about the Oscars is there is a bar just behind [the stage] so everyone is there,” she explained. “There are hundreds of seat fillers, hundreds, so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!”

She continued: “And then someone comes in and goes ‘It’s Best Documentary’ and [they all run into the room]… I was there 90% of the time.”