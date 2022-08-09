The internet has been awash with heartfelt tributes to Olivia Newton-John following her death from cancer aged 73.

In a statement posted to her social media channels, Newton-John’s husband John Easterling announced that she had died peacefully at her California ranch surrounded by family and friends on Monday 8 August.

Easterling hailed her as “a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” adding: “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”