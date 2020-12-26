We all know what a relentlessly challenging year 2020 has been. Not only has the pandemic, and all its resulting tiers, restrictions and social-distancing made it tough to carry on with some semblance of normality in our day-to-day lives, but with no end date in sight, it’s also made it hard to stay hopeful for the future.

If you’ve ever been told to “look on the bright side” of a bad situation, you’ll also know that it can sometimes feel impossible - not to mention irritating - to hunt for silver linings when all you want to do is grieve, fume, or sulk in your duvet for a whole weekend.