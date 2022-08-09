The death of Olivia Newton-John is one that has shocked the world.

The actor died following a long battle with breast cancer on Monday, and her death has resulted in many celebrating her longstanding legacy within cinema but also for her commitment to breast cancer research and awareness over the years.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992 and beat the disease, before being diagnosed again in 2017 with stage 4 breast cancer. But in a 2020 interview, she shared that her initial mammogram didn’t detect breast cancer and urged women to “trust their instincts”.

“I knew immediately that something was wrong. I had a mammogram and the mammogram was benign and then I had a needle biopsy that was also benign,” Newton-John said in the interview with Prevention Magazine. “And I don’t say this to scare women, but you just have to trust your instincts.”