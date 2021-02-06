Wile explains there is a long-held idea that “great art has to come from a place of discomfort and anxiety” and “the pressure cooker has to get to a point where it can be something intense and valuable in that way”.

She offers an alternative approach, which she thinks might be a uniquely female instinct, to say: “Look, we can be nurturing. And we can multitask. It doesn’t mean that anyone needs to be uncomfortable. And it doesn’t mean that I have to constantly remind you of my position, because I don’t think anyone on a set has ever forgotten who’s in charge. It’s in fact, an incredibly hierarchical system.”

She adds: “The no assholes policy – it puts everybody on the same level.”