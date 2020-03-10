Katarina Johnson-Thompson, 27, specialises in the heptathlon. Last year she won gold at the World Championships, breaking the British record and ranking her sixth on the all-time heptathlon list

“The morning I was due to fly to the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia – the first chance I’d had in a while to win my first outdoor gold medal – I couldn’t find my passport. I turned my apartment in Montpellier upside down and started to panic. I called the British embassy in Paris, sobbing hysterically.

We sorted it out, and I got on the plane. But as I sat there whiling away the hours, I could feel myself slipping back into a pattern I knew so well: I convinced myself that I’d started the competition off on the wrong foot, that I was doomed to fail. Although I’d started to put some of my past career failures behind me, that one small mishap completely unnerved me.

Halfway through the competition, the whole thing was a mess: I was leading in points but I’d picked up an injury. By the time the 800m race came round, I had no idea how I’d get through it. I hobbled down the track and about 300m in, I pulled my quad. I was in so much pain, but there was something inside telling me that I couldn’t stop, I couldn’t give in, not now.

Somehow, I came first. It was unbelievable. But I took away so much more than the gold medal. In that moment, everything I’d worked on physically and mentally since Rio just came together. It was the mental breakthrough I’d been trying to reach for so long: realising that anything is possible if I can just hold my nerve.”