Nicola Adams announces retirement: “I didn’t let anyone deter me from my Olympic dream”

The date is 20 April 2016, and boxer Nicola Adams doesn’t walk into the room, she breezes. She’s carrying a sports bag that dwarfs her, yet bounds around the team, shaking hands and dispensing the mega-watt smile that has become her calling card (her nickname is ‘The Baby-Faced Assassin’), with a nigh-on feline poise. In fact, she has a grace that makes everyone else in the room look a bit lumpen.

Though only 5ft 5 and a slight eight stone, Adams, 33, is everything you would expect from an Olympian: fit, of course, but also confident and entirely self-assured. She has the kind of glowing skin and hard abs that no amount of lunchtime yoga will ever replicate. Divested of her bag she is restlessly energetic – she bounces on her toes, fiddles with her zips, flicks through her phone – as if downtime is an alien concept. She also makes a point of snapchatting every part of the shoot from the dressing room to the set. “I’m a bit of a Snapchat addict,” she grins.

We’re meeting on Easter Monday – the only day before the end of May where she has a window long enough for us to shoot and interview her. So, amid a packed schedule of training and tournaments, we’ve snagged five hours on the proviso that we start at 7am and finish before midday (giving her time to get back to her training gym in Sheffield for an evening sparring session) and book her a hotel with a gym – she has the Stylist team staring shame-faced into our triple-shot flat whites when she explains that she’s already done an hour-long workout before arriving). We would usually describe anyone else with all these commitments as ‘busy’. Adams, though, is a much rarer thing: she’s supremely dedicated.