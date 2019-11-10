Taking to the stage at Stylist Live LUXE this weekend, comedian Sofie Hagen was joined by Susan Wokoma and Kemah Bob to talk us through the Sunday papers.

When not one, not two, but three of the best people in comedy take to the stage at Stylist Live LUXE, you can expect a lot of laughs. And that’s what the audience got from Sofie Hagen, Susan Wokoma and Kemah Bob. However, when they began their talk, it was clear that their dissection of the news was going to be touching on very serious topics, too. Whether they were discussing Emma Watson’s admission of being self-partnered or the McDonald’s boss who had a relationship with his colleague, the women kept coming back to one important point: how we treat each other in our world of constant feedback. And that’s because, unfortunately, when you’re as successful as these women, trolls become a part of your everyday life. All three women are brilliant comedians. Sofie Hagen has sold out two tours – Shimmer Shatter (2016) and Dead Baby Frog (2017), founded wildly popular podcasts including The Guilty Feminist with Deborah Frances-White, and Made Of Human, and is author of Happy Fat: Taking Up Space In A World That Wants To Shrink You.

Wokoma is also The Guilty Feminist alumni, and has given knockout performances in Chewing Gum, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Crashing and her recent role as Bottom in A Midsummer Night’s Dream was game-changing. And Kemah Bob is the founder of The FOC IT UP Comedy Club for femme comedians of colour, and also a regular at the Edingburgh Fringe and on BBC and Channel 4 comedy shows.

You may also like My feminist icon: Sofie Hagen reveals who inspires her

Each of them shared stories of their own experiences with online absuse: Wokoma spoke of the backlash she received when she stood up for Love Island’s Samira Mighty, and Bob said trolls told her that her voice “made people want to rip their ears off”. But it was Hagen who highlighted the reason that people abuse each other online: attention. “Twitter created filters where you don’t see certain words or tweets, so people were messaging me to say they were sorry I was getting abused, and I was like, ‘don’t worry I can’t see it’. Then the trolls were like, ‘shit, she can’t see what we were saying!’ and they were consoling each other on the forums.”

Alix Walker interviews Wokoma, Hagen and Bob