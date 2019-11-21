People

How to actually get tickets for Oprah’s 2020 tour

Hannah-Rose Yee
Want to see Oprah in action, along with some seriously A-list guests including Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? Read on.

New year, new you – and it’s all thanks to Oprah.

The world’s most famous woman is kickstarting the new decade with a nine stop tour of the US, taking in several different cities across the country with an array of very famous guests. Each of the nine arena events will feature conversations with celebrities including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Amy Schumer and Tina Fey, as well as time for Oprah to share her own words of wisdom with the audience.

The events will take place over a serious chunk of time, starting with a dance-party and ending with a movement workshop. In between, Oprah will lead an interactive group session helping audience members to build out their 2020 goals before moving into a celebrity interview. 

“My hope is to make 2020 the year of transformation for you,” Oprah wrote in Oprah Mag. “Mind, body and spirit. That’s why we’re calling the tour Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus. Come spend the day with me at a city near you!” 

So, how can you get tickets? And which date will you choose? 

Where is Oprah’s 2020 tour going?

oprah winfrey
Oprah is going on tour in 2020, here's how you can get tickets.
  • January 4: Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; BB&T Center with Lady Gaga
  • January 11: St. Paul, Minnestoa; Xcel Energy Center with Tina Fey
  • January 18: Charlotte, North Carolina; Spectrum Center with Amy Schumer
  • January 25: Atlanta, Georgia; State Farm Arena with Dwayne Johnson
  • February 8: Brooklyn, New York; Barclays Center with Michelle Obama
  • February 15: Dallas, Texax; American Airlines Arena with Tracee Ellis Ross
  • February 22: San Francisco, California; Chase Center with Kate Hudson
  • February 29: Los Angeles, California; The Forum with Jennifer Lopez
  • March 7: Denver, Colorado; Pepsi Center with Gayle King

At each of the nine dates, Julianne Hough will be pumping up the crowd with a movement session, and there’ll also be a dance party in the mornings. The events will combine celebrity interview with motivation speeches and interactive sessions led by Oprah.

When do tickets for Oprah’s 2020 tour go on sale?

Tickets are on sale now from Ticketmaster. The prices range from $69.50-$299.99. 

Any tips for getting tickets?

  • The highest-profile celebrities (read: Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez and Dwayne Johnson) are sure to be the most popular dates. Think about opting for a different city if you can.
  • Tickets are not reserved until you enter your details so you’ll want to nominate someone who’s quick at typing to do the honours.
  • It’s an arena tour, so there’s bound to be plenty of tickets. If there are people ahead of you in the queue, just be patient.
  • Oprah is renowned for ensuring that everyone who buys a ticket to her events feels like they are getting their money’s worth. Even the cheapest seats will be worth it, so if the only option available to you is the nosebleed section, go for it.

Good luck! 

Images: Getty

Hannah-Rose Yee

Hannah-Rose Yee is a writer based in London. You can find her on the internet talking about movies, television and Chris Pine.

