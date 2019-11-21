How to actually get tickets for Oprah’s 2020 tour

New year, new you – and it’s all thanks to Oprah.

The world’s most famous woman is kickstarting the new decade with a nine stop tour of the US, taking in several different cities across the country with an array of very famous guests. Each of the nine arena events will feature conversations with celebrities including Michelle Obama, Lady Gaga, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Amy Schumer and Tina Fey, as well as time for Oprah to share her own words of wisdom with the audience.

The events will take place over a serious chunk of time, starting with a dance-party and ending with a movement workshop. In between, Oprah will lead an interactive group session helping audience members to build out their 2020 goals before moving into a celebrity interview.