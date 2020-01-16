Oprah just shared the amazing life advice she received from Maya Angelou

On the topic, Fey, who turns 50 this year, said: “I feel like I’m at an age where all the things I’ve ever thought I wanted to do, I did them. I always wanted to work at Saturday Night Live; I always wanted to have a show; I always wanted to have children. And I did that.”

Fey has two children with her composer husband, Jeff Richmonds. She added: “So I feel like I’m trying to be quiet, and take things in. And listen. I’m waiting for something inside me to tell me that the next thing is I want to do.”

Oprah agreed, encouraging Fey to wait. “Wait for that. Don’t tell it. Let it tell you.” This is something she learned herself, she said, when her talk show ended in 2011. She felt pressured to lock in her next move – but later, she realised she could have waited for the answer to come to her without the struggle.