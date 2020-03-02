Oprah Winfrey is the most famous woman in the world – and for good reason. She’s a media proprietor, celebrated talk show host, critically-acclaimed actor, producer and philanthropist. She’s worth a cool $2.7 billion. And the icon is now the inspiration for thousands of memes, too, after taking a tumble during her Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour.

“Wellness to me means all things in balance. And balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times,” Winfrey said, just moments before tripping over.