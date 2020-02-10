You don’t need me to point out that this level of scrutiny over a teenage girl’s face is… well, it’s disgusting. And it all feeds into the same insidious social narrative: that women exist purely as decoration. That we should always have a smile pasted on our faces. That we are, above all else, there to be adorable and biddable, while men get on with The Big Stuff.

As Professor Susan Krauss Whitbourne tells Psychology Today: “A woman who doesn’t smile is assumed to be in a bad mood because women are expected to smile at all times.”

Whitbourne goes on to note that, through “cultural conditioning”, women have learned that they have to wear a smile if they want “people to like them”.

“Men who look thoughtful are seen as serious,” she adds. “Women with the same expression are perceived as unfriendly and unlikeable. We already know that men are more likely to stand in poses that convey power and women to stand in a deferential way so as not to seem threatening to others.

“Now, it seems we have to add the face to the equation.”