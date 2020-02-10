Oscars 2020: why Brad Pitt’s acceptance speech admission is so important

“I have some very, very funny friends who help me out,” Pitt said backstage. “Historically, I’ve always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous.”

Pitt added, though, that while he does have some help when it comes to the wise-cracking, the emotional heart of his acceptance speeches is all him. “This round I figured if we’re going to do this, [I’d better] put some real work into it, to try to get comfortable, and this is the result of that… I definitely write them. I have some very, very funny friends that have helped me with some laughs, but it’s got to come from the heart.”

And that’s exactly what Pitt did at the 2020 Oscars. Accepting his first acting Oscar – he does already have an Academy Award for his work as a producer on 12 Years A Slave – Pitt was visibly overwhelmed with emotion.

“Thank you,” he said. “This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the academy for this honour of honours.”