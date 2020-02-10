Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves brought his mum along, and Twitter is in love
- Anna Brech
Mothers were the hot topic at the Oscars 2020 last night, with Keanu Reeves, Laura Dern and more hitting the red carpet with their mums in tow.
Forget asymmetrical cuts – the hottest trend on the Oscars red carpet this year was bringing your mum along for moral support.
A host of headline names chose their mothers as their plus one for the biggest night of the Hollywood calendar. Leading the charge was Keanu Reeves, who was escorted on the red carpet by his mum, costume and production designer Patricia Taylor.
Needless to say, Twitter instantly fell for this mother-son dream team.
And Reeves wasn’t alone in his show of family solidarity. Laura Dern also brought her mum – director and actor Diane Ladd – along for the action, as well as her children Ellery and Jaya Harper.
Just as well, really, since Dern went onto land the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story. In an emotional speech, the actor dedicated her win to her parents. “Some say, never meet your heroes,” she told an audience packed with the great and good of the cinema industry. “But, I say, if you are really blessed you get them as your parents.”
Then there was Janelle Monáe. Not content with smashing it with a killer opening sequence for the Oscars ceremony, Monae also blazed a trail on the red carpet in the company of her mum, Janet.
And after that came Bombshell nominee Charlize Theron, who joked that she had won the award for best date with her mum, Gerda Maritz. Maritz in turn, declared herself “very proud” of her red carpet chaperone.
Let’s hear it for the mums – who else to have by your side for movie land’s biggest, most glamorous outing?
Images: Getty