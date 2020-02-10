Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves brought his mum along, and Twitter is in love

Forget asymmetrical cuts – the hottest trend on the Oscars red carpet this year was bringing your mum along for moral support.

A host of headline names chose their mothers as their plus one for the biggest night of the Hollywood calendar. Leading the charge was Keanu Reeves, who was escorted on the red carpet by his mum, costume and production designer Patricia Taylor.

Needless to say, Twitter instantly fell for this mother-son dream team.