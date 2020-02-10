People

Oscars 2020: Keanu Reeves brought his mum along, and Twitter is in love

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Patricia Taylor and Keanu Reeves

Mothers were the hot topic at the Oscars 2020 last night, with Keanu Reeves, Laura Dern and more hitting the red carpet with their mums in tow.

Forget asymmetrical cuts – the hottest trend on the Oscars red carpet this year was bringing your mum along for moral support. 

A host of headline names chose their mothers as their plus one for the biggest night of the Hollywood calendar. Leading the charge was Keanu Reeves, who was escorted on the red carpet by his mum, costume and production designer Patricia Taylor. 

Needless to say, Twitter instantly fell for this mother-son dream team.

And Reeves wasn’t alone in his show of family solidarity. Laura Dern also brought her mum – director and actor Diane Ladd – along for the action, as well as her children Ellery and Jaya Harper.

You may also like

Oscars 2020: see the best beauty looks from the Academy Awards red carpet

Just as well, really, since Dern went onto land the best supporting actress Oscar for her role in Marriage Story. In an emotional speech, the actor dedicated her win to her parents. “Some say, never meet your heroes,” she told an audience packed with the great and good of the cinema industry. “But, I say, if you are really blessed you get them as your parents.”

Diane Ladd and Laura Dern
Laura Dern was accompanied by her mum, Diane Ladd

Then there was Janelle Monáe. Not content with smashing it with a killer opening sequence for the Oscars ceremony, Monae also blazed a trail on the red carpet in the company of her mum, Janet. 

Janelle Monae and her mother Janet
Janelle Monáe had her mum, Janet, by her side on the red carpet

And after that came Bombshell nominee Charlize Theron, who joked that she had won the award for best date with her mum, Gerda Maritz. Maritz in turn, declared herself “very proud” of her red carpet chaperone.

Gerda Maritz and Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron's date for the night was her mum, Gerda Maritz

Let’s hear it for the mums – who else to have by your side for movie land’s biggest, most glamorous outing? 

Images: Getty

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Topics

Share this article

Author

Anna Brech

Anna Brech is a freelance journalist and former editor for stylist.co.uk. Her six-year stint on the site saw her develop a vociferous appetite for live Analytics, feminist opinion and good-quality gin in roughly equal measure. She enjoys writing across all areas of women’s lifestyle content but has a soft spot for books and escapist travel content.

Recommended by Anna Brech

Fashion

Oscars 2020: bold and beautiful accessories on the red carpet

Delicate headpins, dramatic earrings and so much more.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Fashion

The most iconic Oscars fashion moments from every decade

A century in Oscars dresses

Posted by
Abi Jackson
Published
Fashion

Oscars 2020: see all your favourite celebrities on the red carpet at the Academy Awards

From Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe to Florence Pugh, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein, see all the arrivals on the red carpet.

Posted by
Hannah-Rose Yee
Published
Life

Academy Awards 2019: How Netflix smashed period taboos at the Oscars

Menstruation is making headlines at the Oscars this year, and for good reason...

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

The Oscars prove there's an appetite for diversity in film. So where is it?

There’s no excuse for the film industry to keep on ignoring underrepresented groups

Posted by
Emily Reynolds
Published
Stylist Daily